Ukraine's Ministry of Defense Quotes One Piece in Latest War Address

Ukraine is in the midst of a war with Russia, and one of the nation's most invaluable tools during the conflict has been social media. While the battle rages on, much of the world has been left watching the events from home through videos and posts. The Ministry of Defense in Ukraine has since taken to Twitter to update its people and the world at large about its victories. And in a recent post, the branch paid tribute to One Piece while delivering a war address.

The post was shared on social media this week as Ukraine's Ministry of Defense shared the total losses Russian occupiers have experienced since February. The numbers are staggering enough as it, and to preface them, the organization quoted Luffy with help from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda.

“Power isn’t determined by your size, but the size of your heart and dreams!”

Monkey D. Luffy



Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 30: pic.twitter.com/wteS5Sng90 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 30, 2022

"Power isn't determined by your size," the quote reads, "but the size of your heart and dreams!"

Obviously, this quote from Luffy is inspirational, and it surfaced at a point in One Piece when our heroes needed hope. Not only did Luffy drop this line to motivate his allies, but the pirate went on to say you cannot create a better future without taking risks. According to the Internet, these words were shared on the big screen when One Piece Stampede made landfall... but that is not the case at all. These exact words were never spoken by Luffy in the anime, but Zoro did say something incredibly close during a fight years ago. And after all of these years, this quote has somehow been turned into war propaganda in Ukraine's fight against Russia.

As for the conflict itself, the war in Ukraine continues to unfold as new reports confirmed the military retook the key city of Lyman from Russian control. This update comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced plans to annex four regions of Ukraine despite pushback. To date, roughly 14 million people have been displaced by the war with nearly 30,000 deaths since February 24, 2022.

What do you make of this latest address from the Ministry of Defense?