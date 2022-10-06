New One Piece Odyssey Trailer Shows Off Alabasta

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game One Piece Odyssey that offers more context to one of the more mysterious aspects of the title. Specifically, a recent announcement at Tokyo Game Show 2022 revealed that part of the game will see Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats transported into worlds made of their memories -- and namely Alabasta, a major location that was featured in the franchise quite some time ago. One Piece Odyssey is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 13, 2023.

As previously revealed, the new character Lim on the island of Waford in One Piece Odyssey is able to send Luffy and crew into their own memories, but the latest trailer indicates that there will be full agency for characters within that memory. Historically, Luffy and the rest liberated the Kingdom of Alabasta, but it seems like familiar characters such as Princess Vivi will definitely show up but the overarching narrative might be different in their memories. You can check out the new One Piece Odyssey trailer for yourself embedded below:

This trip to Alabasta might be slightly different from the last.



Enter a world made from your own memories on January 13, 2023, in #ONEPIECEODYSSEY.



— One Piece Video Games (@onepiece_games) October 6, 2022

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea," the official description of One Piece Odyssey reads in part. "They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

As noted above, One Piece Odyssey is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on January 13, 2023 worldwide. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game general right here.

