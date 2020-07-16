One Piece Announces Next Opening Theme Song

✖

One Piece has plenty of openings to its name, but the anime is about to add yet another thanks to its ongoing arc. Recently, the team behind One Piece got fans fired up about the show's next opening. Now, details about the theme song have gone live, and it turns out a popular boy group in Japan will bring the new track to life.

The official page for Toei Animation confirmed the new theme song was on the way with a recent tweet. It was there fans learned One Piece is getting its 23rd opening, and this one will be done by the Japanese group Da-iCE.

"The 23rd new opening theme song for One Piece debuts on August 2nd with episode 935! New opening theme is called DREAMIN’ ON by the Japanese group, Da-iCE," Toei Animation shared.

🚨Announced: The 23rd new opening theme song for #OnePiece debuts on August 2nd with episode 935!

New opening theme is called DREAMIN’ ON by the Japanese group, Da-iCE! 🏴‍☠️🎤🎼 pic.twitter.com/7MhV0ghy91 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 16, 2020

Of course, this means One Piece will get its new opening soon, and fans are excited to see what it has in store. Anime openings are key parts of a show, and One Piece does have some great ones. So far, the openings for the Wano Country arc have been spot on. This newest one should tease the next part of the Wano arc, and there are big things to come. After all, Luffy still has to break out of jail, and the rest of the Straw Hats have their own assignments to see through.

Currently, One Piece is nearing chapter 1,000 so fans know the arc has some big things coming. A new chapter of the manga will go live this weekend, and that goes the same for the anime's next episode. So for now, fans will have to wait a couple more weeks before this new opening goes live.

How hyped are you for this new theme song? Which One Piece opening is your favorite to date? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.