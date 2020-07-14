One Piece Kicks Off Luffy's New Haki Training

✖

Ever since Luffy got a rude awakening in his fight against Kaido, he has been trying to find a way to fight back successfully. But now the time is fast approaching as Luffy kicks off new training for this in Wano Country's Udon Prison in the newest episode of the anime. The previous episode of the series left Luffy in quite the cliffhanger as Queen the Plague has sentenced he and Old Man Hyo to death through a ridiculous means of execution. But now Luffy is using this opportunity to better himself.

Ever since Luffy has been in Udon Prison, he's surprisingly tried to make the best of a bad situation by focusing on how he could use moving bricks and other terrible things to make himself stronger. Now that he's stuck in the deadly Sumo Inferno match that could potentially go on forever, Luffy is going to use this time for more training.

As the Sumo Inferno officially kicks off in Episode 932 of the anime, Luffy manages to knock out the first wave of opponents pretty quickly by using his Conqueror's Haki. But when the second round begins, Luffy begins fighting as he usually does. All the while he keeps remarking about how his punches aren't landing hard enough. He even has a flashback to his loss to Kaido.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Following the flashback, he quickly remembers a moment during his training with Rayleigh in which Rayleigh was able to push back a huge elephant with a simple blast of Haki. With this knowledge, Luffy proclaims that he understands and now it's clear he will continue fighting in order to master this new use of Haki as the Sumo Inferno continues.

It's not going to be that simple, however, thanks to the collars that are on his and Hyo's necks. If he or Hyo end up on the outside of the ring, the collars will go off and decapitate them on the spot. It's now clear that Hyo is actually Hyogoro, a former big name in Wano, so now Luffy really has to protect the two of them while figuring out this new use for Haki.

