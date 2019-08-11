Watch: One Piece Finally Reunites Luffy, Zoro After 2+ Years

If there is one thing One Piece fans love, it is some good fan-service. The shonen anime is always preoccupied with staying true to the series which Eiichiro Oda has lovingly made, but the show does go out of its way to vamp up long-awaited scenes. And thanks to Toei Animation, One Piece absolutely nailed a reunion which has been more than two years coming.

Yes, that is right. The One Piece anime reunited Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro in a truly satisfying scene.

As you can see below, snippets of this week’s new One Piece episode has hit the Internet. Twitter is lit up with netizens praising the anime, and they are rather enamored with the reunion scene Luffy and Zoro shared.

The scene begins with Luffy riding on the back of a creature which Tama helped tame. Far in the distance, Zoro can be seen walking with his own comrade, and Luffy freaks out as he’s not seen his dear friend since before the Whole Cake Island began in earnest.

Calling out to Zoro, the older man turns around and comes face to face with his captain. Luffy is more than excited to see his comrade, and Zoro is as well. That is, until Luffy launches himself at Zoro in a very over-the-top hug. Nothing could have prepared Zoro for how excited Luffy would be seeing him again, and fans were just as emotional over the anticipated reunion.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.