One Piece Explains How Buggy Became a New Emperor

One of the wildest reveals following Luffy's fight with Kaido was that both Luffy and Buggy had been crowned as new Emperors of the Sea, and the latest episode of the One Piece anime explained how Buggy wormed his way into one of these prestige positions! The end of the Wano Country arc came with some big updates about everything that has been happening in the seas outside of the isolated country, and one of the more curious updates was that Buggy was somehow recognized as one of the new Emperors of the Sea despite Law and Kid being the ones to defeat Big Mom.

Making matters even more curious was the fact that Buggy teamed up with fellow former Warlords, Hawkeye Mihawk and Crocodile, to form a dangerous new group and that led to Buggy being recognized as a new Emperor. But as One Piece Episode 1086 explains by finally revisiting Buggy after all this time, he naturally snaked his way into the position through more misunderstandings from the crew that worships him to the point of think that Buggy somehow has Hawkeye and Crocodile under his control. Now even the Navy thinks that as well.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: Why Buggy Is An Emperor

One Piece Episode 1086 sees the Navy giving an update on some of the big moves that have been made since Luffy's defeat of Kaido, and through their eyes Buggy has become "Buggy the Genius Jester." The Navy believes that Buggy has both Hawkeye and Crocodile under his command, and even gave Buggy a bounty worth more than Luffy's. But as it's soon revealed, this couldn't be further from the truth as Buggy snaked his way into getting the title.

The episode reveals that following the Reverie, Crocodile reached out to Hawkeye to work together moving forward. Crocodile then needing money for his new organization headed to Buggy's island to get him to pay off his debts, and cleared out a bunch of Navy ships to do so. But Buggy's crew ended up thinking Crocodile was doing it to save Buggy. Taking advantage of this, Buggy then convinces Crocodile that he'll work for his company instead and use all of his assets to help it become known.

But thanks to the posters for the Cross Guild that Buggy's crew put out that placed him as the top figure, he's now seen as the one in charge. Hawkeye and Crocodile don't like the implication, but figure they can use Buggy to draw all the heat from the Navy while they continue to do what they want. They'll just eliminate him when they feel like.

So that's how Buggy lied his way into becoming an Emperor, and it's only a matter of time before this all catches up with him in a big way.