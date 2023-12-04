Netflix's One Piece Star Teases Some Big Season 2 Action

One Piece took over the world when it debuted its new live-action series adaptation with Netflix earlier this Summer, and one of the big stars behind the series is teasing some big action for Roronoa Zoro in Season 2! One Piece was such a massive success for Netflix that it was soon announced that a Season 2 was in the works. Following the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production on One Piece Season 2 is now in full swing as the team behind the series get ready for what's coming down the pipeline for the series next.

Considering some of the arcs and characters from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga that could potentially be adapted in the next wave of episodes next, the star behind the live-action take on Roronoa Zoro, Mackenyu, teased that there's some big action on the way. While playing coy about exactly what we'll be seeing in the coming season, Mackenyu teased during Comic Con Arabia 2023 that fans should, "Expect a lot more in Season 2, including better action fight scenes from Zoro."

Mackenyu (Zoro) — Comic Con Arabia



"Expect a lot more in Season 2, including better action fight scenes from Zoro." pic.twitter.com/LEkkkOweeG — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) December 3, 2023

How to Be Ready for One Piece Season 2

It's yet to be announced what stories, characters, or fights we'll be seeing in the new episodes, but One Piece Season 2 is now in the works. Netflix has yet to reveal a release date or window for One Piece Season 2 as of the time of this writing, but series creator Eiichiro Oda teased that Chopper would be joining the series for the next wave of episodes. You can find the first season's eight episodes now streaming with Netflix if you wanted to catch up before the second season premieres.

Netflix teases One Piece's first season as such, "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

What are you hoping to see from Zoro in One Piece Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!