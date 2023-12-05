One Piece Anime Reveals the Straw Hat Crew's New Bounties

One Piece's anime has now started to reveal how the world outside of Wano has changed since Luffy and the Straw Hats started fighting Kaido four years' worth of episodes ago, and one of the big updates revealed what the Straw Hat crew's new bounties are after everything that happened! Luffy defeating Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome shook up the pirate world in some massive ways that are still being seen, but one of the big clues that this was a huge endeavor was the fact that Luffy was crowned a new Emperor of the Sea as a result of his win.

One Piece Episode 1086 has started to reveal what's been happening to other key characters while Luffy and the others were on Wano, and it's explained that the Marines are starting to label some characters as massive threats. This included Luffy, as they dubbed him dangerous enough to be a new Emperor, but now the Straw Hats are a much more dangerous crew just be association. Each of their bounties got a significant increase heading into the next arc.

#ONEPIECE1086



Straw Hat Pirates New Bounty pic.twitter.com/0kcAyfJpH7 — ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) December 3, 2023

One Piece: New Straw Hat Crew Bounties Revealed

Here's the breakdown of the Straw Hat crew's new bounties as detailed by One Piece Episode 1086:

Ship's Doctor, Chopper the Cotton-Candy Lover (PET) – 1,000 berries

Navigator, Cat Burglar Nami – 366 million berries

Musician, Soul King Brook – 383 million berries

Shipwright, Cyborg Franky – 394 million berries

Sniper, God Usopp, – 500 million berries

Archaeologist, Demon Child Nico Robin – 930 million berries

Cook, Black-Leg Sanji – 1 billion 32 million berries

Helmsman, "First Son of the Sea" Jimbei – 1 billion 100 million berries

Swordsman, Pirate Hunter Zoro – 1 billion 111 million berries

Senior Captain and an Emperor of the Sea Monkey D. Luffy – 3 billion berries

One Piece is set to begin the next major arc of the anime next January as the Straw Hats reach a new island, so now is the time to catch up with all of the episodes, movies, and more (including an English dub release) streaming with Crunchyroll.

How do you feel about the Straw Hat crew's new bounties heading into One Piece's Final Saga in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!