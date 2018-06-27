‘One Piece’s Official Skechers Line Is On Sale Now

Is you are in the market for some new shoes, then you may want to take a look at Skechers. All you anime fans will jump at the brand now that its official collection of One Piece sneakers have gone live.

So, yes — this is your chance to walk like a Straw Hat. Are you going to pass it up?

If you head to Skechers’ official website, you will fans the One Piece collection has gone live. The line-up, which houses 5 shoes, are up for sale online. Earlier this year, Skechers released a statement confirming the special kicks were coming to the U.S. and Canada this summer. So, it looks like the company kept its word to all you nakama lovers.

my manager from skechers said skechers is doing a one piece collab n he wasn’t lying pic.twitter.com/2eUKo4TcYm — lil xanity thlip (@icegriIIz) June 13, 2018

For those interested in buying a pair of kicks, you can get the special D’Lites starting now. “Set sail for the greatest adventure of your life with the SKECHERS x One Piece® collection! The SKECHERS D’Lites 2 – One Piece shoe is a special limited edition of the D’Lites 2 – Sweet Monster shoe with colorways and decorations inspired by characters from the best selling manga of all time, One Piece,” the Skechers site writes.

For those interested, these special One Piece kicks originated outside of the U.S. market. They made their debut in South Korea, and their overwhelming popularity abroad prompted Skechers to work out a deal with Toei Animation to license the merchandise for North America.

“Pairing the iconic long-running anime series One Piece with one of our top heritage styles resonated with our consumers in South Korea and China who have been driving trends for the past few years,” “And now fashion moves at light speed, so as influencers around the world had already been embracing Skechers D’lites and the chunky sneaker trend, we started to see style purveyors — from Hypebae, Hypebeast, GQ, and High Snobiety — covering Skechers X One Piece collaboration as a must have fashion style. We knew it was the right time to introduce the collaboration to the United States and Canada — and fast, and we’re glad it is with Toei Animation, the pioneers of Japanese animation,” Michael Greenberg, the president at Skechers, said.

Do you think you will pick a pair of these sneakers up? Which One Piece characters need their own kicks next?