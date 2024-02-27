One Piece Fans Are Concerned About Franky's Actor as New Arc Begins

One Piece has been around for decades now, and its cast has kept steady since day one. Few of the main players in the One Piece anime have tagged out since the start. Of course, fans have long admired this consistency though some have wondered privately how One Piece will continue when its leads retire. And after a recent episode, Japanese netizens made their worries public about Franky's voice actor.

The situation, as detailed by Jisin, came to light when One Piece fans hit social media after One Piece began its new arc. The site documents reactions to episode 1090 as it followed Franky and Jinbei argue over the steering the Thousand Sunny. When forced to take the helm, Franky said he's "gotta do it", and the line stirred up fans.

After all, netizens say Franky's line was downright hard to understand. The scene wasn't articulate in terms of line delivery, and other fans went on to question its quiet volume. Taking to social media, netizens began speculating whether actor Kabuki Yao is doing alright.

"Franky, or rather Kazuki Yao's performance, seemed quite taxing. Is he okay," one fan asked. In recent weeks, this concern has continued on social media has netizens say Kazuki's performance has yet to improve between episodes 1090 and 1094. And given Franky's role in the Egghead Island arc to date, he has some big moments coming up.

Of course, fans are wishing Kazuki the best as his work as Franky moves forward. It isn't easy acting, and Kazuki has been at the gig for decades. The 64-year-old actor began working around 1970, and he's worked on a number of high-profile shows. From Mobile Suit Gundam to Death Note and Hunter x Hunter, Kazuki is no stranger to acting. Of course, his work with One Piece stands firm as he's overseen characters like Franky and Bon Clay for ages. So hopefully, his performance as Franky gets back to normal before long.

If you are not caught up with One Piece these days, the anime is easy to watch. From Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll, the One Piece anime is everywhere. So for more information on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

