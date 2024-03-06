New Black Butler Poster Highlights Its Public School Arc

Black Butler is gearing up for its long-awaited return. If you did not realize, the popular anime is slated to drop new episodes on fans this April. The anime will adapt the manga's Public School arc after years of asking. Now, a new key visual for Black Butler: Public School is live, and it brings Ciel Phantomhive to the front.

As you can see below, the gorgeous visual shows Ciel to the left as he stands before their new school. He is dressed in a sleek uniform, and if you look to the right, you can see Sebastian towards the back. He appears to be dressed in a black robe with a clipboard in hand. So if you cross Sebastian, you will probably get hit upside the head.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

For those unfamiliar with Black Butler: Public School arc, the series was announced last summer at Anime Expo. Aniplex will help oversee the show's release as CloverWorks will produce this new season. Right now, the Black Butler comeback is slated to drop in April.

If you are not caught up with Black Butler, the hit series began under Yana Taboso in September 2006. The series, which is ongoing, tells the story of a young earl named Ciel who is a renowned detective. When his parents are murdered, Ciel makes a contract with a demon named Sebastian to take down those who targeted his family. In exchange, Sebastian will be allowed to eat Ciel's soul. So for anyone wanting more details on Toboso's hit manga, you can read the official synopsis of Black Butler below:

"Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they'll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil."

