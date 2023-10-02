Viral One Piece Makeover Turns the Show Into a Telenovela

From La Reina del Sur to Falsa Identidad, some telenovelas are impossible to forget. The dramatic medium has been around for decades, and now you can find telenovela fans spanning the globe. Their intense stories can do it all, and now one fan has decided to pitch the ultimate telenovela. After all, a viral edit is taking over social media, and it turns the hit One Piece series into a romantic telenovela.

As you can see below, the tribute comes from TikTok courtesy of user iamelimckenzie. The fan decided to bring two dramatic worlds together by reworking Netflix's One Piece into a telenovela. The results are pretty fantastic, so be sure to check them out for yourself.

Obviously, the viral telenovela crossover has fans pitching their own wild plot twists. Eiichiro Oda's One Pieces contains a ton of surprises, but nothing can be a classic telenovela fake out. From long-lost loves to secret siblings and surprise deaths, there is nothing a telenovela cannot do. So if we had to pitch a storyline, well – we think it is time Brook was reunited with a long-forgotten love.

This viral edit is just one of dozens to surface online in the wake of Netflix's One Piece. The live-action adaptation has become a hit the world over. Following its late August launch, One Piece has dominated Netflix's top five titles in one way or another. One Piece season two has already been approved given the show's success, and Hollywood stars like Jamie Lee Curtis admit they are interested in joining Luffy's crew next season.

If you have not checked out Netflix's live-action take on One Piece, the show is streaming right now. You can also binge the One Piece anime on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll and Hulu. As for today's most popular telenovelas, you can find many of them streaming stateside courtesy of Telemundo and Univision.

What do you think about this One Piece crossover? Do you belive Franky would thrive in a telenovela...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!