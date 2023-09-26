Netflix's One Piece Star Proves They Can Pull Off Luffy's Wano Look

Netflix's One Piece has proven itself to both fans and critics. After decades of struggles, Hollywood released an unmitigated hit with its live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga. With a new season on the horizon, One Piece fans are eager to see how far the Netflix series gets in adapting Oda's tale. And now, its top star has proven they've got what it takes to pull off Luffy's Wano saga look.

After all, Inaki Godoy has been traveling to and from Japan as of late, and it was there he decided to give Kendo a shot. As you can see below, the actor went to a class where he geared up with a kendo sword as well as traditional garb. From his hakama to his ornate chest plate, Godoy looks ready for battle, and it proves he can pull off the samurai look.

Viene fuerte Wano pic.twitter.com/wiffY200q3 — One Piece Crew 🥳 (@OPCrew_Oficial) September 25, 2023

Of course, this tease immediately sent One Piece readers into a tizzy. It is no secret that the One Piece anime and manga drew in fans globally with its Wano saga. The story brings Luffy and his Straw Hat gang to an isolated island, and it is there they must find a way to free Wano from Kaido's grip. The land is based on Japan and much of its history, so we see plenty of samurai. And while Luffy mostly dons a yukata of sorts, the Wano saga does turn him into a samurai at one point.

Obviously, Godoy has what it takes to bring Luffy's look to life whether we're talking East Blue or Wano. The actor's performance of Luffy was met with solid reviews from even the biggest naysayers. Audiences can look forward to seeing more of Godoy as Luffy when Netflix's One Piece brings season two to life. So in the meantime, you can brush up on the hit series by watching the One Piece anime everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll.

