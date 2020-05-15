One Piece Teases Upcoming Watch Collab with G-SHOCK

✖

One Piece is easily one of the most successful anime franchises not only in its overall popularity, by the large amount of merchandise that has been released that are strewn with images of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, and it looks like an upcoming collaboration with the watch line of G-Shock is going to bring anime watches your way! With the Straw Hat Pirates currently facing their deadliest challenge in attempting to dethrone Orochi, Kaido, and the Beast Pirates in the isolated nation of Wano, there certainly is no better time than now to throw new merchandise on the fire for fans!

G-Shock is a line of high end watches created by the watch producing company known as Casio, having been established in 1981 and giving watch enthusiasts a number of options to slap on their wrists! This wouldn't be the first time that the watch line has collaborated with an anime franchise, as the Casio franchise has partnered with a number of different series throughout the years. Anime watches in the past created by G-Shock include Neon Genesis Evangelion, Akira, Astro Boy, Sailor Moon, and more. In fact, G-Shock had collaborated with One Piece before, creating a line of watches that celebrated the Straw Hat Pirates!

G-Shock's Official Twitter Account shared the tease that the watch line would be collaborating with Eiichiro Oda's franchise of One Piece, hopefully giving fans of the anime some slick new watches that do a service to the Straw Hat Pirates and the unique aesthetic created by the world of the Grand Line:

The One Piece anime has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the manga has marched forward by showing the Straw Hat Pirates wrap themselves fully in the war for Wano by joining the vassals of Oden and several members of the Worst Generation. We're crossing our fingers that the upcoming collaboration will take the various elements of Wano and slap them on some stylish watches for fans of One Piece to add to their collections!

