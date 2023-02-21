One Piece Art Gives Big Mom a Terrifying Twin Brother

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have had to fight their fair share of opponents in the history of One Piece as they attempt to make their captain the next king of the pirates. However, amongst these countless antagonists, there has never quite been a villain like the ruler of Cake Island, Big Mom, who has a slew of powers at her disposal and a stature that makes her one of the most imposing antagonists of the Grand Line. Now, a One Piece fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what a Big Mom twin brother might look like.

When last we saw Big Mom, she was lending a major hand to Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates who were ruling the isolated nation of Wano with an iron fist. Learning that the Beast Pirates were responsible for the destruction of an island that she had come to know and trust, Mom took the opportunity to backstab Kaido's crew, fighting against anyone and anything that was in her direct vacinity during the War For Wano Arc. With her current status unknown following Luffy and the resistance Wano fighters claiming victory against Kaido and his forces, the Final Arc might see the larger-than-life villain making a comeback.

Big Dad?

Instagram Artist Ricardo Mango took the opportunity to gender swap Big Mom, imagining what the Cake Island ruler might have looked like if they appeared as either "Big Dad", "Big Poppa", or any Big name that might be applicable to this Shonen villain that has come close to eliminating Luffy and company:

While Big Mom's future in One Piece's manga after the Wano Arc remains a mystery, she did make a brief appearance in the latest film of the franchise, One Piece: Red. Watching a live performance of Uta, the "ultimate diva" who just so happened to also be Shanks' daughter, we don't necessarily know if this took place prior to her defeat during the War For Wano, but it's clear that the Cake Island ruler has left her mark on the Shonen franchise.

What do you think One Piece's future holds for Big Mom? Do you think we'll see Charlotte Linlin return to the Straw Hats' lives before they sail into the sunset?