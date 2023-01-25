One Piece Theory May Have Uncovered Big Mom's Biggest Bombshell

One Piece's Final Arc has wasted little time in throwing some serious bombshells at both the Straw Hat Pirates and the world of the Grand Line as a whole. With Dr. Vegapunk being discovered by Luffy and his crew, the mad scientist revealed many new secrets when it came to the Devil Fruits, the edibles responsible for the powers of Monkey, and many other heroes and villains. Now, one theory has been making the rounds in the One Piece community when it comes to a potential connection to two of the series' "biggest eaters".

Bonney has certainly been attempting to find Dr. Vegapunk for quite some time, with the swashbuckler holding a power that allows her to manipulate the age of opponents as well as herself when the need arises. Considering her need to consume vast amounts of food to keep up with the stamina she exhausts in battle, it makes her have a little bit in common with one of the original Rock Pirates, Big Mom. Following Mom's defeat during the War For Wano Arc, and with her power that allows her to steal the life force from those around her, some fans are rightfully believing that perhaps Bonney might have some exceptionally close ties to the head of Cake Island.

Big Bonney

Following the clone discussion that has been accompanying Dr. Vegapunk's return in the pages of One Piece's manga, Twitter Outlet New World Artur took the opportunity to present the idea that perhaps Bonney might just share genetic material with Big Mom, which certainly makes sense in not just her appearance, but power set as well:

A lot of clone theories of other Rocks pirates that are bound to pop up, but there is one in particular about someone currently very relevant to Egghead that just... makes a lot of sense when you start thinking about it #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/Vli90gagex — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) January 22, 2023

Following the defeat of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, it has yet to be confirmed whether Big Mom will even make an appearance in One Piece's Final Arc. Though with this being the grand finale from creator Eiichiro Oda, we would imagine that the manga will take the opportunity to bring back plenty of old foes and friends to the Straw Hat Pirates, as Luffy's crew continues their quest to make him the newest king of the pirates.

Do you think that Bonney might actually be a clone of Big Mom? Do you foresee the two meeting face-to-face once again in the Final Arc of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.