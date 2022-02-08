One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Big Mom’s Ultimate Defeat

One Piece is setting the stage for Big Mom’s real and true defeat with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As the Wano Country arc unfolded it soon became clear that Luffy and the others would not only be up against one Emperor with Kaido, but two Emperors at the same time as Big Mom made her way to the island following the events of the Whole Cake Island arc. While Luffy has been squarely focused on taking down Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, Big Mom has been tearing her way through the other floors.

Big Mom might have been a chaotic piece of the puzzle so far, but now it seems like she actually might be taken down thanks to the combined efforts of both Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid. The two of them had been occupying her to make sure that she didn’t make it to the roof to interrupt Luffy’s fight with Kaido, and while the two of them had been doing some damage, the newest chapter makes it seem like the two of them could end up pulling off a key victory here with an Emperor’s full defeat.

Chapter 1039 of the series revisits Big Mom’s fight against Law and Kid, and while the two of them had been struggling to deal any real damage to her as she shakes off every one of their attacks, it’s clear here that their efforts have started to pile on and have an impact. Big Mom has become desperate in the way she’s fighting against the two of them and starts unleashing some major attacks that she had not used before. But thanks to one final plan from Law, Big Mom could end up going down.

When Law pins her down with his awakened Devil Fruit ability, Kid fires down on her with a powerful cannon blast that hits her at point blank range. The chapter ends as both Law and Kid make one final push against her, and the Emperor takes a big hit. Now it just remains to be seen whether or not two Emperors will be falling during this arc. It might seem impossible, but with a series like this it could end up happening for real!

But what do you think? Do you think Big Mom will actually be defeated here? Will both Kaido and Big Mom be defeated when all is said and done? If that happens, what will that do to the power dynamic of the rest of the seas?