One Piece Crowns the Winner of the Big Mom vs. Law and Kid Fight

One Piece officially crowned the winner in the fight between Big Mom, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid with the newest chapter of the series! The Wano Country arc has reached its climax as the war across Onigashima reaches the end of its final battles, and while Luffy has been dealing with Kaido at the top of the Skull Dome, Law and Kid had been focusing their efforts on taking out the second Emperor involved with all of this, Big Mom. This fight had seemed massive before, but the implication that two Emperors would be defeated here didn’t really seem like it would pan out. That’s all changed.

The previous chapter of the series saw Big Mom reeling from Law and Kid’s combined efforts for the first real time since they began fighting her on the lower floors, and the two of them wanted to put a stop to her by any means necessary in order to keep her from interrupting the fight on the roof. As the fight reached its climax with the newest chapter, the two of them make one final push against the Emperor and ultimately are able to defeat her as the newest chapter of the series confirmed their massive victory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1040 of One Piece reveals that although Law and Kid had a clever plan to pin down Big Mom and send her crashing into the island of Wano below, she was still able to fight back. Her tenacity at the brink of death sees her activating not only her Conqueror’s Haki, but uses her most powerful Life or Death technique that sucks the souls out of everyone around. It doesn’t impact Law or Kid in the slightest as the two of them no longer fear her, and with that they push one final time to trap her within Law’s newest technique (which silences all sound within a bubble and keeps Big Mom from using her soul stealing powers).

Kept trapped in the bubble and unable to make a sound, she’s unable to catch herself while she falls through the hole in the island Law had made earlier and Kid hits her one more time to send her flying straight down. As she reflects on the fight overall and her dream slipping from her grasp, Big Mom crashes down on Wano below in a giant explosion. One would think she could still make it out somehow, but Eiichiro Oda made sure to include an official statement that Law and Kid defeated Big Mom once and for all.

What do you think? How do you feel about the defeat of this major Emperor? What do you think it means for Luffy’s fight with Kaido? If two Emperors are defeated, how will the rest of the world’s powers shift in response? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!