One Piece Finally Updates Fans on What Happened to Vivi After the Reverie

One Piece's final saga has been steadily filling in the gaps left over from the fallout of the Reverie, and the newest chapter of the series provided a huge update on what happened to Princess Nefertari Vivi after she had gone missing! Luffy and the Straw Hats already find themselves in their newest fiasco as they are on Egghead Island and trying to somehow save Dr. Vegapunk before the rest of the World Government heads to the island. But while all of this is happening, the rest of the seas are still very much in the midst of their own wild changes.

There has been quite a lot that has gone down in the rest of the open seas while Luffy and the Straw Hats were stuck on Wano, and it has left a lot of fan favorites in the ether as the Reverie saw the Marines making some big choices and change the order of power in the world. Princess Vivi was announced to have gone missing following her father's death at the Reverie (something Sabo was accused to be a part of), but it turns out she's gone into hiding with Morgans and World Economy News team.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happened to Vivi?

Chapter 1074 of One Piece checks back in with Morgans as he relays of news coming from Egghead. Finding out that Luffy is now fighting the World Government over Dr. Vegapunk, he then reports it as Luffy fighting the government in order to capture the famous scientist. It's a clear bending of the story so he could get paid by the Marines, and it's something that Vivi protests against knowing that it's something Luffy would never do.

It's revealed that Morgans has taken her in following the Reverie, and likely wrote the report of Vivi's kidnaping in order to cover their tracks. It's a situation Vivi doesn't want to be in as she doesn't like the news in the first place, but it's also likely a situation that was forced upon her the more we get to actually fill in the gaps of the final moments of the Reverie meeting that continue to shake the world for the series' final saga.

