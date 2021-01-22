One Piece Art Reimagines Wano's Arc in '90s Style

✖

The Wano Arc of One Piece has been one of the most beloved arcs of the Shonen franchise to date, placing Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates directly into the line of fire within the isolated nation, and one fan has decided to imagine what this latest saga would look like if it debuted in the earlier days of Eiichiro Oda's epic anime in the 1990s! Currently, the anime is getting ready to take a flashback of its own, following the life of Kozuki Oden, one of the most prominent figures in the history of Wano Country!

The animation of the Wano Arc in One Piece's television series has changed thanks to the inclusion of director Tatsuya Nagamine, one of the animators responsible for the critically acclaimed Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which introduced fans to a new interpretation of the Legendary Super Saiyan! Nagamine's animation is definitely fitting for this latest story arc, with his stylish action working well to bring the fights between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Beast Pirates led by the villain Kaido to life. With the anime on the precipice of the War for Wano arc, expect some staggering animation to help adapt some of these amazing fights from the manga!

A Twitter User shared this impressive art by artist BuruBuru that imagines what the Wano Arc might have looked like had it been the initial story of One Piece's anime, showing off Luffy, Zoro, and the daughter of Oden in a decidedly different style than what we currently know in the latest episodes:

One Piece Wano arc in 90’s style 😍 pic.twitter.com/lkfhymzkPs — One Piece (@ooc__onepiece) January 20, 2021

One Piece's manga has recently celebrated its one-thousandth chapter, hitting the insane milestone thanks to the diligent work of series creator Eiichiro Oda. Though the anime is a few dozen episodes away from hitting the same goal, it's definitely doing its best in an attempt to live up to the source material. As the anime attempts to play catch-up with the manga, it will definitely be interesting to see if the show decides to inject some filler stories at some point in the future.

What do you think of this re-imaging of the Wano Arc? What has been your favorite style of animation in One Piece's anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!