One Piece Pop Figures Launch For Funko Fair Anime Day

Day 2 of Funko Fair 2021 has been loaded with new Funko Pops from Dragon Ball Z, Naruto: Shippuden, Bakugan, and more. However, they managed to squeeze in a pretty spectacular One Piece wave before closing out the day. It includes the following figures in the common lineup:

Luffy in Komono

Sabo

Roronoa Zoro

Brook

Crocodile

Pre-orders for all of the One Piece figures listed above are currently available here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. As you're about to see, there are also some exclusives to hunt down for your collection.

A metallic variant of Luffy in a Kimono to is available to pre-order here at Hot Topic. A Luffy (Gear 4th) exclusive is also up for pre-order here at Chalice Collectibles.

