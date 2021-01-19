One Piece Updates Fans on the Four Emperors' Bounties in Newest Episode

✖

One Piece has updated fans on the current bounties for the Four Emperors with the newest episode of the anime! Coming off of one of the best received episodes in the series for some time, the newest episode of the anime keeps the train rolling with a number of huge reveals with far reaching implications and consequences for the rest of the series to come. Before the anime heads back into Wano Country for its third and final act, the newest episode gives us an update on what the Marines are working on during this time.

Episode 958 of the series sees the Marines continue to prepare the next major step of whatever their grand plan is now that the Seven Warlords system has been dissolved following the Reverie meeting. They are preparing for the chaos and grabs for power that are likely to come from this new imbalance, and much of the preparation is revealing what kind of bounties they are dealing with for the Four Emperors of the Sea.

The bounties for each of the Four Emperors break down as such:

Marshall D. Teech - 2,247,600,000 berries

Red-Hair Shanks - 4,048,900,000 berries

Charlotte Linlin - 4,388,000,000 berries

Kaido - 4,611,100,000 berries

Along with an update for each of their respective bounties, fans are also given an idea of how they are being seen by the government at this time. The descriptions not only paint how fast Teech rose to power in his position as one of the Emperors, but also surprisingly notes that Red-Hair Shanks has also not been one of the Emperors for as long as fans might have expected. He's only been recognized as one for four years, but is said to have the best balance of strengths and bounties of the Emperors' crews overall.

For reference, it's revealed that Whitebeard had a bounty of five billion, 46 million berries and Gol D. Roger had a bounty of five billion, 564 million, and 800 thousand berries. Meaning that if Big Mom and Kaido's alliance makes its way out of Wano, they'll have a total bounty over both of these legendary figures. One Piece doesn't have a traditional power scale, but bounties give us our best impression of strength and influence for each of the notable characters like this.

With Luffy having finally crossing the billion mark himself following Whole Cake Island, he just might be out of his depth for the fight to come. What did you think of the episode's bounty breakdown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!