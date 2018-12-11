‘One Piece’ Ushers in Jinbe’s Biggest Battle Yet

One Piece‘s latest episode finally brought Big Mom face to face with the Straw Hat pirates as now they have to protect the Thousand Sunny from her burning rampage. This meant that the Straw Hats had to take their biggest stand yet.

Jinbe was the first to take on Big Mom directly, and the results were an impressive way to usher in this biggest fight for the character yet.

When Big Mom boards the Sunny, Jinbe stands up to her and tells her that her wedding cake isn’t there because Perospero lied to her. This angers Big Mom even more and she begins attacking Jinbe. He dodges her attack, but her being on the ship while Prometheus is on top of her head is making the whole ship catch fire.

To put it out, Jinbe uses his Ocean Current Shoulder Throw and this temporarily halts Big Mom as well. Jinbe then uses his Vagabond Drill and punches Big Mom right in the stomach. It is such a strong attack, in fact, that it’s enough to completely knock Big Mom back and off the ship completely. Zeus catches her before she can fall in the ocean, and she’s really only angered further by this attack, but Jinbe did major damage to Big Mom in this moment.

Fans were ecstatic to find out earlier in the Whole Cake Island arc that Jinbe pledged to join the Straw Hats as a permanent member of the crew, and although he’s proved himself strong as an ally before, Jinbe has show off just how integral he will be to the Straw Hats going forward. His courage allows him to easily stand against someone like Big Mom, and his strength gives him the power to back up his confidence. On top of his skill as a fighter, there’s his role as the new helmsman of the Thousand Sunny already being a major help against the Straw Hat’s enemies.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.