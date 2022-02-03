One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Big Mom’s Last Stand

Big Mom is definitely one of the scariest villains in the history of One Piece, giving Luffy and his fellow Straw Hats some of the biggest battles that they’ve seen on their quest to make Monkey the king of the pirates. With the ruler of Cake Island recently forming a shaky truce with the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido, the Yonkou is struggling in a battle against Kid and Law that might just be her last, which is definitely good news for our heroes.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1038, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Arc.

Big Mom originally joined up with Kaido and his Beast Pirates in a bid to take over the world, with the two Yonkou planning to use their combined power not just to rule the Grand Line, but to also exact revenge against Luffy, the eternal thorn in both their sides. When it was revealed that a town that Big Mom held dear to her heart had been burned to the ground by the Beast Pirates, the ruler of Cake Island didn’t hold anything back when it came to making her former allies into enemies.

One of Big Mom’s gnarliest powers was her ability to steal the life force from those who are afraid of her and add it to her own, doing so with the Beast Pirates around her. Now, seemingly at her top power level, Big Mom unleashes the “God of Lightning Tenjin,” noticing that Kaido has yet to claim victory. Thus, the Cake Island Queen begins her ascent to the rooftop to join the fight between Kaido and Luffy:

“I’ve yet to hear a roar of victory from Kaido up above. You’d better not still be up there playing patty-cake with that Straw Hat Boy. Hera! Take me up to the roof! It’s time to put an end to this!”

Luckily for Luffy, Law is able to pause Mom’s ascent by extending his sword gruesomely through her cheek, allowing Kid to gain a major opening and slam the Yonkou into a nearby wall using his wild machinery.

Do you think Kid and Law will be able to take down Big Mom once and for all?