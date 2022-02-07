One Piece Reveals Law’s Final Smart Ploy Against Big Mom

One Piece’s newest chapter came to an end with Trafalgar Law’s quick thinking plan to deliver one final attack on Big Mom! As the fights across Onigashima reach their end, the majority of the focus has been on Luffy and how he’s dealing with Kaido at the top of the Skull Dome. But while one Emperor has already been enough of a problem, Big Mom is still causing a scene on the lower floors as well. Each update we have gotten on her fight against Law and Kid has shown them doing just a bit better each time.

Big Mom has proven to be just as quite of a resilient force as her fellow Emperor as no matter what Law and Kid were able to do in previous chapters, she has shaken them off with relative ease. The two of them managed to use their awakened Devil Fruit abilities to do some real damage to her in previous updates, and the newest chapter of the series sees them doing the most yet as Law ends up delivering what could end up being the decisive blow to the Emperor if all goes according to plan.

Chapter 1039 of the series revisits the fight against Big Mom and Law and Kid’s crews are telling the two of them to back down because Big Mom has been able to easily absorb all of their combined efforts. Law and Kid both realize that their next attack will likely be the last, and thus decide to go for one final plan against the Emperor. She even starts using her most powerful attack in the series yet against the two of them, and when Kid is distracting her, Law ends up pinning her down on the ground.

Using his Kroom on his sword, he plunges it straight through Big Mom’s chest. The blade then extends so deep that it cuts through to the bottom of the island. As she fights to kick him off, Law then uses “Puncture Wille” to extend his blade even further as it cracks all the way through the castle and down to the island below. This ends up leaving a crater in Wano down below, and with one final attack from Kid, Big Mom takes such a hit that it looks like she really will be defeated this time.

But what do you think? Do you think Law and Kid’s plan was actually enough to defeat Big Mom this time? Do you really think two Emperors will be defeated in this arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!