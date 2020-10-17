One Piece Art Brings Zoro Into The World Of Chainsaw Man

✖

One Piece remains one of the most popular Shonen series in the world today, but there are still plenty of newcomers looking to claim the throne, with one of those being the idiosyncratic adventures of Chainsaw Man, but one artist has managed to combine the two Shonen franchises into some amazing art that sees Roronoa Zoro wielding a weapon outside of his usual swords. With the Wano Arc of One Piece focusing the spotlight on Zoro after the time skip arc that saw the Straw Hat Pirates separated for over two years, he has definitely made the best use of his return!

An anime series has yet to be announced for Chainsaw Man, a story that focuses on a young man named Denji who is attempting to pay off his father's debts while scrounging up a living as a hit man for the mob. During one of his jobs, he finds himself bonded to his canine companion who also happens to be a demon itself, with the ability to have a chainsaw blade burst from its head. Needless to say, Denji's new powers are appropriately insane for the series that has prided itself on being able to throw bonkers plot elements and characters while also being one of the most action packed and compelling Shonen series on the market today!

Twitter Artist TinaFate1 shared this impressive fan art that crosses over the world of the Grand Line in One Piece and the demons that populate the story of by replacing Zoro's trademark swords with those of chainsaws, making it that much more impressive when Roronoa holds one between his teeth:

Eiichiro Oda has gone on record stating that the Shonen series of One Piece would be ending the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates within five years, which would obviously leave a big hole when it came to the most popular Shonen series around. With the Wano Arc giving us plenty of times for Zoro to shine, it will definitely be interesting to see if the Straw Hats' resident swordsman becomes the strongest in the world!

What do you think of this fusion between Roronoa Zoro and the Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen!