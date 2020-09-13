One Piece Stars React to Zoro and Sanji's Awaited Anime Reunion

✖

When it comes to One Piece, the Straw Hat crew works together like a well-oiled machine, and that isn't just thanks to Franky. The group has worked together for years now, and even Sanji can stop spatting with Zoro for just long enough to do a tag-team attack. Sadly, that hasn't been seen for a LONG time, but that all changed this week when the newest episode of One Piece brought the heroes together.

And if you thought you were happy about the reunion, you have a lesson to learn. There are two people who are more excited about Sanji and Zoro reuniting for the first time in years... and it is their voice actors! Obviously.

Over on Twitter, the voice actors for Zoro and Sanji reacted to the characters' reunion with a special photo. Hiroaki Hirata put on a white ball cap and a plaid shirt to make a face at his co-worker Kazuyaa Nakai who voices Zoro. The latter is posed in a dark cardigan and graphic t-shirt, and he is pulling an equally hilarious face at his friend.

Tomorrow, Zoro and Sanji will meet for the first time in 6 years. The Voice Actors, Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji) and Kazuya Nakai (Zoro) are already letting out that energy! (ง'̀-'́)ง pic.twitter.com/9wNknqK8Z7 — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) September 12, 2020

Of course, this photo is meant to recreate the looks that Zoro and Sanji share in One Piece. The two are notorious for feuding with one another, and that hasn't changed even after all of these years. And yes, it has been years since the two pirates saw one another. While time has passed differently in the anime, Sanji and Zoro haven't graced a TV screen together for more than six years in real life.

Don't believe it? Well, that shows how quickly time has passed. Zoro and his team split from Sanji's group at Dressrosa a long time ago. Their last joint appearance in One Piece was on January 19, 2014. The pair haven't interacted with one another since, so Nakai and Hirata have surely missed each other. And thanks to the anime's new episode, the two have finally reunited on screen after what seems like an eternity!

