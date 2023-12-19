One Piece Reveals Sneak Peek at Chapter 1102

One Piece had one of the biggest years for any anime in 2023. The Straw Hat Pirates saw Luffy achieve Gear Fifth in the anime adaptation, the crew brought to the "real world" in the Netflix series, and the manga continued to march forward in its final saga. At this year's Jump Festa, the swashbuckling shonen series took the opportunity to share a new preview for the next chapter that not only continues to explore Kuma's past but brings back a major character following a years-long absence.

While the final saga has seen the Straw Hats teaming up with Dr. Vegapunk to take on the World Government, Eiichiro Oda has taken the opportunity to explore Kuma's earlier years. As manga readers know, Kuma has quite a tragic backstory, but it would seem that this flashback is letting us see characters who have been dead for some time. A major reveal from the Jump Festa preview shows that Smoker will be making an appearance.

One Piece: Chapter 1102 Preview

Smoker, the military man who has caused major trouble for Luffy and his crew in the past, appeared in the post-credit scene of One Piece's live-action series. While viewers still aren't aware who will be playing the live-action soldier, it's a safe bet that he'll be making an appearance in the second season of the Netflix series.

It has become a yearly tradition for creator Eiichiro Oda to mention future plans for One Piece at Jump Festa. Here was the mangaka's hints as to what is to come for the Straw Hat Pirates, "As for the anime, Wano reached its emotional conclusion and now we're heading to Egghead!!..'Course that doesn't mean I'll be sittin' on my hands when it comes to the manga. So many characters went through some significant challenges this year. Their world can be a truly terrifying place. If Luffy and crew manage to make it out of Egghead safe and sound...do you think they might go to...THAT island? I mean, I thought up a route for them that doesn't involve it but...I'm not sure I could stop Luffy, even if I wanted to."

What do you think Kuma's fate will be in this final saga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.