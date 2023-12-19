One Piece Creator Teases 2024 Plans in New Letter

One Piece already had a massive 2023 with some major events happening in both the manga and anime, and the creator behind it all is teasing that plans for 2024 are going to be even bigger in a special letter to fans! One Piece absolutely took over the world this year with the debut of its official live-action series adaptation with Netflix, Gear 5 Luffy's debut in the anime as the Wano Country arc came to an end, and Eiichiro Oda kicked off the Final Saga of the One Piece manga overall. But it's going to be even bigger next year.

Eiichiro Oda celebrated One Piece's 2023, and shared a special message with fans during Jump Festa 2024 that teased all of the manga and anime's plans for what's to come in the near future. Kicking off the letter with the following thank you message, "2023 was a whirlwind of events and we're already here at year's end. RED's initial bow at the box office and the encore showings were an enormous success. Thank you, SO much!" Oda then continued to celebrate the live-action series' success.

One Piece's Plans for 2024

"About half the year was spent dedicated to the live-action series. I even made it out to Los Angeles," Oda continued. "Things were moving in a blur behind the scenes and that intensity continued right up through to its worldwide release. It was a massive success, with the series taking the top spot on NETFLIX's Global Top Ten for three whole weeks!! Spectacular!!! We all know what kind of hurdles were facing the series and from the looks of things, I think it's safe to say it cleared all of them."

Elaborating further, Oda continued, "Can you imagine seeing a Japanese manga adaptation taking home an Emmy? Or even an Academy Award? If I can be completely honest, that's my dream. With our various production teams around the globe who love One Piece and the amazing Straw Hat Crew -of whom we were lucky enough to have Inaki and Jacob with us today- I can't help but wonder if that dream will still come true. We'll make sure Season 2 helps their Hollywood stars shine bright and strong!!"

Oda then teased what's coming for the anime and manga, "As for the anime, Wano reached its emotional conclusion and now we're heading to Egghead!!..'Course that doesn't mean I'll be sittin' on my hands when it comes to the manga. So many characters went through some significant challenges this year. Their world can be a truly terrifying place. If Luffy and crew manage to make it out of Egghead safe and sound...do you think they might go to...THAT island? I mean, I thought up a route for them that doesn't involve it but...I'm not sure I could stop Luffy, even if I wanted to."

Finally, Oda ended with the hugest tease for the future yet, "If they do go, you that means there's gonna be a no-holds-barred struggle to obtain...THAT thing! And last but not least...the long awaited clash between THAT PERSON and THAT OTHER PERSON just might have an unexpected outcome! It's time! Get hype for next year's One Piece and the anime's 25th anniversary celebration!"

What are you hoping to see from One Piece in 2024? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!