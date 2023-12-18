One Piece Creator Reveals When Egghead Arc Will End

One Piece's manga is currently working its way through the climax of the Egghead arc in the latest chapters of the manga, and the creator has revealed that the arc will reach its end some time this year! One Piece is now in the midst of the final moments of a new flashback fleshing out the pasts behind Jewelry Bonney and Bartholomew Kuma since the two of them were at the center of Dr. Vegapunk's experiments, and it won't be too much longer before the manga returns to the present day to bring the current fights against the Marines to an end.

As the One Piece anime gears up for its own take on the Egghead Arc next year with the anime's first new episode of 2024, One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda revealed it won't be too much longer before the manga moves on. In a special message shared with fans during Jump Festa 2024, the creator teased some of the big events coming in the manga next year that will include Luffy and the Straw Hats leaving Egghead and heading to a long awaited island next.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: When Will The Egghead Arc End?

"Though of course, I'll be working hard on the manga as well, but this past year, many characters have faced many events," Oda's message began to fans at Jump Festa 2024 (where a full reboot of the anime was also announced). "Truly a terrifying world! If Luffy and the others can leave Egghead safely...they should be going to that island. I also considered not taking that route, but I may not be able to stop Luffy. If that does end up happening, then there'll be a struggle for that thing. And finally, at last it'll happen. The battle between that character and that character may lead to unexpected results!!"

Though it's not an exact reveal of when the Egghead Arc will end, Oda's tease here means that we'll not only see the Egghead Arc end but we'll also get another transitional period (where big stuff always happens) before the Straw Hats reach a new island (likely the highly anticipated island of giants, Elbaph) all within the course of 2024. It seems like fans have a big year ahead of them.

