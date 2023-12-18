One Piece Creator Teases the Manga's Future Ahead of 2024

There is no one in the world who knows One Piece like Eiichiro Oda. Decades ago, the artist brought Luffy to life on paper, and One Piece has grown a life of its own since. These days, the One Piece manga is busy with its final act, but Oda still has plenty to do before Luffy's adventure ends. And not long ago, we were teased about how the story will grow in 2024.

In a letter to fans, Oda informed fans of his next plans for One Piece. The information was released in honor of Jump Festa as One Piece had a huge panel at the convention. While the anime prepares to tackle Egghead Island, the One Piece manga is about to move beyond the storyline, and that means some big things are in store for Luffy next year.

"I'll keep working hard on the manga as well, but this past year, many characters have faced many events. Truly a terrifying world! If Luffy and the others can leave Egghead safely... They should be going to that island. I also considered not taking that route, but I may not be able to stop Luffy. If that does end up happening, then there will be a struggle for that thing. Finally, at last it'll happen. The battle between that character and that character may lead to unexpected results," Oda wrote.

As you can see above, Oda is already prepared for a busy 2024. Luffy and the gang are poised to leave Egghead Island before long, but the question is whether Vegapunk will be with them. It seems Oda is eager to take the crew to a different island once they depart Egghead, and that's not all. The artist is apparently plotting a major battle between two mystery characters, so readers can look forward to an intense 2024 for One Piece.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you have plenty of time to read the manga.

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

