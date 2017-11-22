‘One Piece’ Spoilers Tease Luffy Awakening A New Power

Warning! Spoilers for One Piece‘s 886th chapter lie below!

One Piece is chugging towards the climax of its current arc, and fans know there’s a lot to look forward in ‘Whole Cake Island.’ This week, the manga will debut a new chapter after a short hiatus, and spoilers for chapter 886 tease a new awakening for Luffy.

Over on Reddit, user Yonkou Productions shared a series of spoilers they received for One Piece‘s next chapter. The release will follow Sanji and his team as they complete Big Mom’s cake while Luffy looks for a way to beat Katakuri for good.

So, if the spoilers are spot-on, then Luffy will work on leveling up his Observation Haki to give Katakuri a taste of his own medicine. You can check out the spoiler’s summary below:

“Luffy jumps between the various towns and mirror-world. Luffy tries to figure out how to beat Katakuri. Flashback to Rayleigh saying that Haki’s potential can only be truly released in extreme battle. By facing stronger enemies, you will also [become] stronger and stronger. Luffy wonders if he can also see the future a little and announces that he wants to beat Katakuri at full power.”

As you can see, Luffy is ready to take his Haki to a whole new level. The pirate has shown proficiency using Kenbunshoku Haki in battle, but Luffy has never overtly used it to seen into the future. However, Katakuri is strong enough to use Haki to see 5-10 seconds into the future during battle. Big Mom’s son uses the skill to perfect his ironclad defense, but Luffy learned he could chink Katakuri’s plans by making him flustered.

In the past, Luffy has shown he has the potential to pull off Katakuri’s prediction tricks. The pirate avoided having his hand cut off by Mihawk during the ‘Marineford’ arc, so Luffy has the latent potential to do what Katakuri does. The Straw Hat captain just has to be pushed hard enough in battle to evolve his Haki to such a high point.

Do you think Luffy will be able to reach Katakuri's level of Observation Haki?