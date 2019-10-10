One Piece Reveals Major Ambush Hurdle for Wano’s Rebels

With the third act of the Wano Country Act in One Piece promising a giant war between Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates joining forces with the revolutionaries against the combined powers of Wano, including the recent alliance between Kaido and his Beasts Pirates with Big Mom. As the war moves closer to its inception, a giant hurdle has presented itself to the united samurai that were looking to assist Luffy’s crew in bringing down the current leadership of Wano. With the current chapters of One Piece dropping bombshell after bombshell, this chapter once again throws readers another curve ball to keep folks from resting on their laurels.

As the legendary samurai, that Luffy met when the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates was attempting to free the prisoners of Wano, unite under one banner to fight against the forces of this isolationist nation, the meeting point for all parties involved has run into a bit of snag. The meeting point for the parties involved in the rebellion, Tokage Port, is besieged by a giant storm that has seemingly caused all the parties outside of the samurai to not appear. The port was chosen as the perfect meeting point due to a number of reasons.

With the Fire Festival, not to be confused with the real life Fyre Fest that ended in disaster, taking place on the other end of the country, it was deemed the best place for all parties involved to meet in order to do so without drudging up any unwanted attention. Luffy and his crew, Trafalgar Law, Jibeumon, and Dogstorm’s Musketeers were just a few of the forces that were supposed to arrive, but have seemingly not been able to make it.

While this certainly leaves the advancing forces in something of a pickle during this chapter, as one of the samurai notes that they’ll be up against nearly 400,000 enemies, and so the war may be delayed. Though as is the case with One Piece, perhaps everything is not as it seems!

What do you think of the monkey wrench thrown into the works of the Wano revolution? What do you think happened to the forces? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.