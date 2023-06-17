One Piece Cosplay Reunites Ace And Yamato

The Wano Arc is still playing out in One Piece's anime, as Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates tangle with Kaido and his Beast Pirates. While the latest storyline has focused on plenty of battles in the present, it has also taken the opportunity to explore the Grand Line's past via unseen moments and characters that hadn't appeared before. Now, a pair of cosplayers have revisited the meeting of Luffy's brother Ace and Yamato, as the flame-wielding swashbuckler had met Kaido's offspring on his last trip to the isolated nation.

Even though Ace perished during the Marineford Arc, creating one of the most tragic death scenes in anime history, the shonen series has found interesting ways of bringing Luffy's brother back into the fold. On his previous trip to Wano, Ace had promised to one day free the residents who found themselves under the thumb of both Kaido and the pint-sized tyrant known as Orochi. Of course, this promise was made prior to his unfortunate demise, and when Luffy and the Straw Hats learn of Ace's trip, they are even more committed to making sure that his promise comes true.

One Piece: Ace x Yamato

Yamato has been one of the biggest new character introduced as a part of the Wano Arc. While he might be Kaido's offspring, the warrior has teamed up with Luffy and his friends in a bid to free the residents of the isolated nation. Taking on the name of Kozuki Oden, Yamato is a powerhouse that has become one of the Straw Hats' most powerful allies.

One Piece's War For Wano Arc has one major moment that has yet to make its way to the anime adaptation. Monkey D. Luffy has been fighting against Kaido for quite some time in one of the biggest one-on-one fights of the series to date, though Luffy is about to receive quite the ace up his sleeve. Gear Fifth has been seen thanks to its debut in both the manga and the recent anime film, One Piece Film: Red, making it a highly anticipated form for the anime series.

Do you think we'll see more flashbacks of Ace in the future of One Piece? Is Yamato your favorite character introduced in the Wano Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.