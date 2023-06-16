One Piece's Live Action Series Reveals Luffy's Outfit

This weekend's Netflix event, "TUDUM", is promising to reveal plenty of new information when it comes to some of the streaming service's biggest projects. One of the most anticipated of the collection has been One Piece's live-action adaptation, which is promising to offer viewers new information when it comes to the series arriving at some point this year. As anime fans speculate if TUDUM will give shonen fans a release date and/or trailer for the television series, the event has shared a closer look at Luffy's outfit for the show.

From the marketing material that has been released for the series so far, it's clear that all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates will be sticking quite closely to their looks from the manga and anime series. With the Straw Hat Captain set to be played by young actor Inaki Godoy, the rest of the Going Merry's crew has been confirmed with Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Many other heroes and villains of the East Blue Arc have also been confirmed for the upcoming live-action adaptation, proving that the show is seeking to stick closely to the source material.

One Piece: Luffy's Fit

TUDUM isn't just planning on focusing on one live-action adaptation, as One Piece is set to be joined by Avatar: The Last Airbender for the Netflix event. The streaming service has yet to state when either series will hit its platform, though both have been confirmed to land at some point this year. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see which of the two projects is most widely accepted by both anime fans and general audiences.

Mais detalhes da roupa do Luffy pic.twitter.com/zCSnk5FsUh — One Piece Netflix Br está cobrindo o #TUDUM (@OnePieceNxBr) June 15, 2023

Netflix has previously confirmed that One Piece's live-action series will house eight episodes for its first season. Most likely, this means that the season might come to an end with the Aarlong confrontation and the formation of the Straw Hat Pirates with its first five members. Should the live-action show be a hit, it could mean countless seasons in the future if it sticks to the letter when it comes to adapting the manga and anime.

Do you think One Piece's live-action series can live up to the original? What has been your favorite live-action anime adaptation to date?