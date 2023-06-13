One Piece Goes Biblical With New Devil Fruit Detail

The Devil Fruit has been a big part of One Piece's final saga playing out in the pages of the shonen's manga. With the Straw Hat Pirates encountering the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, Luffy and his crew members were able to learn a lot more about the edibles that have granted countless swashbucklers super powers. In the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, it would seem that a certain publication that dives into the history of the Devil Fruits has a connection to the Bible.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with One Piece's manga, be forewarned that this article will dive into spoilers for Chapter 1086 of the printed story. In the latest arc of One Piece's final saga, we have been able to witness the story that had only been hinted at in previous chapters. Finally answering the question of how King Cobra died, readers were shown how Sabo was involved and how a new mysterious threat known as Imu was pulling the strings when it came to the Five Elders and the world government as a whole.

One Piece: The Devil Fruit Bible

In attempting to decipher the true identity of Imu, Emporio Ivankov hands Sabo a book that details quite a bit when it comes to the Devil Fruits. Titled "Book of Genesis", keen-eyed fans were able to spot the book title that obviously had allusions to the Christian bible that has a chapter of the same name. With the final saga revealing plenty of secrets about the Grand Line, readers should strap in for further shocking developments.

THE BOOK OF DEVIL FRUITS IS CALLED THE "BOOK OF GENESIS"??? THIS IS MASSIVE!! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/oMB8X03pyN — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 11, 2023

In handing Sabo the book, Ivankov went into further detail about who Imu could be and why the figure ruling over the Five Elders could be the most dangerous being that Luffy and company will ever encounter, "Sabo, you said the name Imu earlier. This is going to sound very strange but among the first twenty who created the world, 800 years ago, there was a monarch named St. Imu of the Nerona Dynasty. It's said that the means to create everlasting life exist in this world. Well, someone had to have proved it, hmmm? Someone out there has been living for ages and ages without dying!"

What questions do you still have when it comes to One Piece's Devil Fruit? Do you have any guesses as to Imu's true identity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.