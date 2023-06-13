One Pieces Creator Flexes His Genius With 20-Year-Old Throwback

If there is one thing we have learned from One Piece, it is that Eiichiro Oda is a genius. The artist has been plotting his way through the manga for decades now, and he has pulled together some insane twists. From deaths to secret identities, One Piece has done it all, and that includes a number of mind-blowing throwbacks. And now, Oda has wowed fans once again with a flashback more than 20 years in the making.

The update comes from One Piece chapter 1086 as the update went live this week. It was there we reunited with the Gorosei and learned about their ties to Imu. It seems the figures are more powerful than we ever could have imagined. The gang is in charge of the world's progress, and when we met them this week, their identities were revealed in a throwback.

Is this a coincidence?!🤯



Gorosei first appeared in WSJ issue #28 2002 (ch233)

Gorosei full name revealed in WSJ issue #28 2023 (ch1086)



From first appearance to name reveal.. ITS EXACTLY 21 YEARS! AT SAME WSJ ISSUE! HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE?!#OnePiece1086 #今週のワンピ #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/F6IgrTKqLs — alvin (@alvinlaurentt) June 11, 2023

After all, Oda introduced the Gorosei back in 2002 in chapter 233. This took place in the 28th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that year and now? Oda has reintroduced the Gorosei and shared their identities in this year's 28th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Chapter 1086 marks the gang's return after 21 years, and they were even shown sitting in the same spots as before. So if you were not impressed by Oda before now, well – this better do the trick.

After all, Oda has been holding the Gorosei to his chest for more than 20 years, and he brought them back to the board with a perfect throwback. It also helps that this week's update includes a callback to Shanks and his mysterious lineage. It seems one of Imu's top men might be tied to Shanks as it has been suggested he's a Celestial Dragon by birth.

For now, One Piece fans will have to wait and see what other mind-blowing nods Oda has planned. The manga's final act has a lot more to go through, so Luffy's journey is far from over. If you are not caught up with the whole schtick, you can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. And of course, the One Piece anime can be binged through Crunchyroll or Funimation.

Need more information on One Piece? You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

Is this one of Oda's best callbacks yet? Are you loving One Piece's final act so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.