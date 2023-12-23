One Piece Cosplay Rings in The Holidays With Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock has a major crush on Monkey D. Luffy, with the "Pirate Empress" recently making an appearance in One Piece's anime adaptation. While she hasn't seen Luffy for quite some time, her presence was felt as she found herself in the sights of Blackbeard as the final saga has hit the television series in a big way. Now, to celebrate the holiday season, a One Piece cosplayer has given Boa Hancock a makeover to get her into the spirit of the season.

One Piece in 2023 has been a big one for the Straw Hats, though Boa hasn't participated as heavily as some of the other shonen swashbucklers. While she has made appearances in the manga and the anime adaptation, following the War For Wano Arc, it's far too early in the live-action series to bring the Pirate Empress to the "real world". Boa's first appearance in the anime was around episode four hundred, meaning it will be a few seasons, if ever before we see Luffy's potential partner making landfall. Whenever Boa does make an appearance in the Netflix series, it is sure to make waves amongst fans of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece.

Hancock Holidays

While Boa Hancock is a force to be reckoned with in the Grand Line these days, this wasn't always the case. Boa was force fed her Devil Fruit when she was a slave in the employ of the Celestial Dragons, the ruling class that have been blights upon the world of One Piece. Having access to the powers of the Mero Mero no Mi Devil Fruit, Boa has turned quite a few opponents into stone over the years.

Not satisfied with the anime, manga, and live-action series, One Piece recently announced that a new animated remake was in the works. Wit Studio, best known for the likes of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family will be recreating the story of the Straw Hats with a brand new anime reboot in The One Piece. Much like the live-action series, it would be some time before we see Boa in the remake.

Which Straw Hat Pirate do you want to see celebrate the holiday season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.