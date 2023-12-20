One Piece Anime Remake Sparks Debate Following Animator Reaction

One Piece is making big waves these days and for good reason. If you did not know, the hit manga is sailing into its final act, and the One Piece anime is just as busy. Earlier this month, the show stunned netizens globally when it was announced One Piece is working on an anime remake. However, one artist has sparked debate over the reboot after voicing their disappointment.

The whole thing began at Jump Festa 2024 earlier this month as Shueisha announced The One Piece. It turns out the hit manga is getting a brand-new anime that will retell it all from the start. WIT Studios is overseeing the remake while Toei Animation carries on work with the original anime. So when an animator from the latter show admitted the announcement upset them, fans listened.

Taking to X (Twitter), an animator on One Piece known as tatman35 left fans buzzing. "What will be the new remake of the anime currently on the air? I feel a little sad that the value of the animation that has been accumulated up to now may diminish," they shared.

The animator went on to speak with netizens who shared some much-needed love with them. A response from Tatman35 followed later, reading, "There is a major reason why it should not follow the original work, I think I'm taking your frustration away. For those who think like that, a remake is a great thing. I just like Toei's One Piece, I won't blame you, and I'm not against remakes."

There is no denying that Toei Animation has been working on One Piece for a long time. The show has been around for decades, but its recent renaissance with the Wano Country saga has turned mOne Piece into a hit all over again. Shueisha's anime remake can help fans catch up on Luffy's journey, but at the same time, new fans are definitely missing out by not checking out all of Toei Animation's adaptation. So in the end, it will come down to each fan to decide which version of One Piece they'll want to invest in.

If you are one of those fans starting your One Piece journey, welcome! The hit series is easier to watch now than ever. One Piece can be found streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. So for more information on One Piece, the story's official synopsis can be read below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this debate surrounding One Piece's new anime?