One Piece Episode 1087 Promo Finally Brings Back Boa Hancock

One Piece's anime is starting to set the stage for the next major arc from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and the promo for the next episode of the series is setting up for a return from Boa Hancock, Koby, and even Blackbeard! As One Piece begins to fill in the gaps of what happened after the Reverie while Luffy and the Straw Hats were stuck on Wano, some big reveals have shaken up the pirate hierarchy in some pretty wild ways. And with the Seven Warlords system dissolved during the Reverie, it left the Warlords themselves fighting against the Navy.

With the newest episode of the series updating the Straw Hats' new place in the world, and explaining how Buggy ended up being recognized as a new Emperor of the Sea, the next episode of the anime teases a follow up to another former Warlord, Boa Hancock. Picking up from the tease that saw the Marines attacking her island following the Reverie, it's teased that both Koby and Blackbeard were involved in a chaotic new battle. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1087 below.

One Piece Episode 1087 is titled "The War on the Island of Women! A Case Involving Koby the Hero" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Navy Captain Koby invades, leading new Pacifistas. Seizing on the confusion, the Emperor of the Sea Blackbeard comes to raid. Pirate Empress Hancock fights back. Who will win this three-way struggle, where darkness and beauty intermingle?" One Piece Episode 1087 will be premiering in Japan on Sunday, December 10th (Saturday, December 9th internationally), and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime as it sets up the next major arc, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll.

