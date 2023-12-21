One Piece Slides Into Jeopardy With Special Cameo

It's hard to deny that One Piece had one of the biggest years for any anime in the medium in 2023. With the Straw Hat Pirates entering their final saga in the manga, the anime seeing Luffy gain Gear Fifth and ending the War For Wano, and the live-action series hitting Netflix, it was a tough year to top. Before the year ends, Eiichiro Oda's shonen series aimed to hit one more milestone as it officially became a part of the popular quiz show Jeopardy.

Shockingly enough, this is far from the first anime that has been a part of the game show as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has left its mark on Jeopardy in the past. While the Joestars had made its way to one of the questions that were a part of the show, 2023 also saw the first English voice actor to portray Dio Brando actually play as a contestant. As One Piece gains more momentum thanks in part to its live-action adaptation, it might just be making more appearances in other media before the Straw Hat Pirates finally set sail into the sunset.

One Piece x Jeopardy

One Piece's Netflix series did the impossible for many anime fans, creating a live-action adaptation that was able to live up to its source material. Both the cast and crew were avid fans of the Straw Hats and it certainly helped that creator Eiichiro Oda was working on the project as an executive producer. Thanks to the success of the series amongst fans, old and new alike, Netflix wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way.

(Photo: Sony)

While the second season was confirmed for the live-action One Piece, it's anyone's guess as to when it will arrive on the streaming service. In confirming that the Straw Hat Pirates would return, Oda himself hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hats who just so happens to be a talking reindeer. Considering Chopper's appearance in the manga and anime, Grand Line fans have been wondering how the doctor will be portrayed in live-action.

Which anime do you think deserves to have a spot on Jeopardy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line.