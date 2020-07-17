One Piece Cosplay Gives Luffy A "Sexy No Jutsu"

✖

One Piece is currently putting Luffy and his crew members of the Straw Hat Pirates through one of the most difficult period of their lives as they fight to save the denizens of the isolated nation of Wano from the nefarious grip of the Beast Pirates, and one fan has brought us a new interpretation of the future King of the Pirates by giving the star of the series a "Sexy No Jutsu"! The trademark move of Naruto from the popular anime ninja franchise has made its way into the series time and time again, but few would expect to see it in the world of the Grand Line until now!

The series created by Eiichiro Oda has been running for decades, focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to discover the treasure dubbed the "One Piece" while also following their own individual dreams aboard the Thousand Sunny. Though the legendary anime franchise is moving closer and closer to its end game, the Wano Arc has often been considered to be one of the most popular story arcs that the One Piece series has ever told. With the Wano Arc taking place in both the anime and the manga, it's anyone's guess as to how this story line will wrap and which swash bucklers will come out of it alive!

Instagram Cosplayer CarbieKat shared this new interpretation of the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, seemingly giving the rubber bodied swashbuckler a "Sexy No Jutsu" make over that combines the world of the Grand Line and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha in a new way:

If Luffy could do Narutos sexy jutsu, it would look like this.

Luffy's dream of becoming the Pirate King started at an exceptionally young age, becoming all the more ironic once he inherited his "super powers" from a Devil Fruit that caused his body to become rubber, while also making it impossible for him to swim. Though he's had to jump through a number of hurdles, his name has spread across the world of the Grand Line and it seems as if his dreams will come true despite his inability to swim!

