One Piece Surprises Fans with Nami's NSFW Technique in Newest Episode

✖

One Piece's newest episode certainly took fans by surprise as Nami had an unexpected NSFW scene with the return of her famous "Happiness Punch." As the Wano Country arc continues through its second act in the anime following its return from a COVID-19 induced hiatus, Nami and Robin decided to take some time out of their mission to visit a bath house along with Shinobu. But things quickly turned from steamy to outright heated as Hawkins and X Drake make their way to the bath house in search of traitors working with the Akazaya Nine.

It turns out that the crescent moon tattoo on those working alongside the fallen Kozuki Clan had leaked to Kaido's forces. Hawkins and X Drake barge into the bath house as a way to quickly check everyone's ankles and catch them by surprise. This includes Nami and Robin, who try and act quickly to think of a way to escape with Shinobu.

The two of them are quickly found out, and are nearly recognized as members of the Straw Hat crew as Hawkins stared deeply at Nami. She was trying to come up with some sly way of talking her way out of it, but as she did so, Nami's towel fell off of her body and quickly revealed her nude form to the world. It's the return of the "Happiness Punch!"

Nami's Happiness Punch is a gag from much earlier in the series during the events of the Alabasta Saga where she purposefully revealed her nude self when the rest of the crew was trying to peep in on she and Vivi were bathing. Back then it was purposeful as Nami joked about how she'd have to charge them, but here this accidental NSFW technique is what will end up saving their lives from Hawkins and the other.

Were you caught by surprise with Nami's latest Happiness Punch in One Piece? What did you think of Nami and Robin's trip to the bath house in the previous episode? How do you think the rest of the bath house clash will play out in the next episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.