One Piece Cosplay Gives Luffy's Wano Look A Fem Makeover

The Wano Arc is easily one of the most exciting arcs in the history of One Piece, pitting the Straw Hat Pirates against the forces of the Beast Pirates, and one fan has decided to add a makeover to Luffy's outfit that he has been wearing since the beginning of the saga that features this isolated nation that has a flair for Feudal Japan! Luffy might have lost his first battle against Kaido, being defeated thanks in part to the Beast Pirate Captain's invincible dragon form, but his recent training definitely seems as if it will pay dividends in both the anime and the manga!

In the anime, fans are on the precipice of the War for Wano's beginnings, with the series about to also venture into the past of one of Wano's most important figures in Kozuki Oden. Within the pages of the manga, the War for Wano is in full swing and it definitely has been one of the biggest battles that the Straw Hat pirates have ever encountered, with the Beast Pirates, members of the Worst Generation, and nearly every pirate sailing the Grand Line choosing a side during this cataclysmic confrontation. Eiichiro Oda has stated that within the next five years the Shonen series will come to an end, so definitely expect some serious game-changers from the conclusion of this arc!

Instagram Cosplayer Magliocca Alessia shared this amazing take on Monkey D. Luffy's Wano outfit, which has definitely given us a fresh take on the usual look of the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates as he attempts to finally take down Kaido and his crew of Beast Pirates:

Luffy has definitely come a long way since first being introduced to fans in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in the late 1990s, and even though the end of One Piece's manga is in sight, the live-action adaptation on Netflix is sure to give us a brand new take on the would-be pirate king that might move past the anime. When One Piece ends, it will be interesting to see if Oda is completely done with the world of the Grand Line or if he won't be able to stay away from telling stories within the universe.

