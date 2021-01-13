One Piece: Jamie Lee Curtis Is a One of Luffy's Biggest Fans

✖

One Piece has recently celebrated the arrival of its one-thousandth manga chapter, kicking things off with a long-awaited re-match between Luffy and one of his biggest foes, and one fan has decided to send fans a big reminder that one of Monkey's biggest fans is none other than the actress Jamie Lee Curtis! Curtis is probably best known for her role as Laurie Strode in the horror movie franchise of Halloween, having returned recently to battle Michael Meyers on the silver screen, with a new film set to arrive later this year with the long-awaited sequel of Halloween Kills!

Jamie Lee Curtis has often worn her love of all things "geek-dom", going so far as to cosplay as Street Fighters II's Vega during the annual fighting game event, Evo. As documented in these photos that one fan shared, Curtis is seen sharing her love of all things One Piece by picking up some Funko Pops of some of the Straw Hat Pirates, attending the premiere of one of One Piece's biggest movies, and promoting the latest popular Shonen movie via her social media account of One Piece: Stampede! It will definitely be interesting to see if Curtis is one day able to become a part of the One Piece franchise herself!

Twitter User Xiggy Matsu shared a number of photos that show the star of Halloween and Knives Out is a big fan of Eiichiro Oda's long-running Shonen franchise, which is currently putting the Straw Hat Pirates through the wringer in the Wano Arc in both the manga and the anime for the series:

Every so often I remember Jamie Lee Curtis is a huge One Piece fan and it sparks joy pic.twitter.com/YFGfHM6uZF — 🐊Crocodad O'dile💀 (@XiggyMatsu) January 10, 2021

Curtis has not had a hand in the One Piece series to date, though there might be the perfect opportunity for the star to be a part of Eiichiro Oda's franchise as Netflix is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Though we have yet to be given a release date for this brand new take on the world of the Grand Line, we're excited to see which actors will be a part of it!

What do you think of Jamie Lee Curtis' love of all things One Piece?