One Piece Cosplay Highlights The Popular Yamato

One Piece's Wano Arc hasn't just pitted the Straw Hat Pirates against the insane forces of the isolated nation, it has also introduced a number of new allies to their posse, with one cosplayer honoring what is easily the most popular in Yamato, the offspring to the Beast Pirate Captain of Kaido. Though Yamato has yet to officially join the Straw Hats, it's clear that this character will have a big role to play in the remainder of the arc that many have touted as being one of the best to ever be created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda!

Currently, in the pages of One Piece's manga, Yamato has moved away from the Beast Pirates and take on the name of Kozuki Oden, the savior of Wano who was killed as a result of attempting to free the isolated nation in order to interact with the world at large. Going so far as to save the son of Kaido from being killed in the War for Wano, Yamato shared the swashbuckler's past encounters with Luffy's brother, Ace, detailing how the former member of the Whitebeard pirates was attempting to free the country that takes a page from feudalistic Japan!

Instagram Cosplayer Tara Cosplay shared this impressive take on the progeny of Kaido, who definitely has decided to move away from the path of death and destruction that the Beast Pirate captain has decided to dedicate his life to in order to one day take over the world for himself:

The War for Wano is raging in the pages of One Piece's manga, with the Beast Pirates, the forces of Wano, members of the Worst Generation, and the Straw Hat Pirates battling to decide the future of this isolated nation. Though the anime still has some catching up to do to reach the current events playing out in the printed adventures of Luffy and company, it is far closer than some might think as the Wano Arc continues to be one of the biggest arcs of the Shonen franchise to date.

What do you think of this take on Yamato, one of One Piece's most popular new pirates? Do you foresee Yamato becoming the next Straw Hat Pirates sailing the Grand Line?