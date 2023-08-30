One Piece Cosplay Bulks Up With Franky

While Franky might not be appearing in the live-action One Piece any time soon, cosplayers will take up the reins.

One Piece's live-action series is preparing to take the world by storm. Netflix will bring eight episodes of the television show to its streaming service on August 31st and the likes of Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji will have real-life actors bringing the pirates to the "real world". There are quite a few Straw Hat Pirates that won't make the cut thanks to the faithfulness of the adaptation, though that's where cosplayers come in.

Franky has been a Straw Hat Pirate for some time, though the cyborg shipwright was not introduced to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew during the East Blue Saga. Franky is a character that embodies how strange the world of the Grand Line can be, even taking into account Luffy's crew adding a reindeer with his doctorate to their crew. As mentioned previously, it would take quite some time to see Franky appear in the live-action adaptation, most likely around a fourth or fifth season. At present, Netflix has yet to confirm if the new series will receive a second season, though based on the looks of the main cast, he would most likely look quite accurate to his anime style.

Franky The Shipwright

One Piece remains one of the biggest shonen series on the market today, with Shonen Jump stating numerous times that Luffy and his crew have reigned supreme for quite some time. With Demon Slayer knocking the series off its high horse from time to time, it will be interesting to see if the live-action series is able to boost manga and anime sales. 2023 has been a big year for the Straw Hat Pirates, and in turn, for Franky.

Franky might not have received a Gear Fifth transformation or unleashed a spirited attack against the Beast Pirate known as King, but the Straw Hat has had plenty of shining moments in the War For Wano Arc. Once the anime brings this arc to a close, the television series will enter the final arc of the series which has already thrown some massive curveballs at Franky and his friends so far.

