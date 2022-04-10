One Piece: Red Reveals Franky’s All-New Outfit

One Piece has shared a closer look at Franky’s new makeover for the upcoming One Piece: Red movie! As Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series kicks off its special 25th Anniversary celebration, there are plenty of things to be excited about for the franchise. Not only has the manga crossed its 1000th chapter mark a long time ago, but the anime will soon be coming back from its most recent hiatus to keep it going far beyond the 1000 episode milestone too. Not only that, but the franchise will be soon releasing the next major feature film in theaters later this year as well.

One Piece Film: Red is currently getting ready to hit theaters across Japan later this Summer, and it has fully begun the hype train with some new promotional materials that have given fans some idea of what to expect. This includes the newest makeovers for the Straw Hat pirates themselves as well. Much like the other films in the franchise, each one will be getting a new outfit designed by Eiichiro Oda himself and the newest poster for the film released on its official Twitter account has given a look at Franky’s makeover! You can check it out below:

One Piece Film: Red is currently scheduled for a release across theaters in Japan on August 6th, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not the recent hack on Toei Animation had impacted its release. Recent updates have seemingly revealed that this has not been the case (with the majority of the hack seemingly focusing on the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and the currently airing TV anime instead), and as of this newest poster the film is still advertising its August 6th release. Unfortunately, there is no word on its international release plans just yet.

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with Oda as creative producer, there is little known about the One Piece Film: Red film's story so far, but the franchise is touting some important role from Shanks as part of the narrative as well.