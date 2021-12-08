One Piece Creator Reveals Franky’s Look at Ages 50 and 70

When it comes to One Piece, the members of the Straw Hats are veritable rock stars, and fans have plenty of questions about their past. Or in some cases, they are curious about their future. To date, the creator of One Piece has taken the time to answer questions about his heroes’ futures, and he has even inked their older looks when asked nicely. So of course, it only makes sense that Franky has finally been given his own middle-age makeover.

Now, if you have kept up with the SBS issues, then you will know what gift came for One Piece fans. Oda was asked to draw Franky in his 50s and 70s as he has for most other Straw Hat members. From Sanji to Nami and beyond, Oda has gifted these what-if sketches regularly, and fans were given Franky’s bit for the holidays.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Franky at ages 50 and 70 by Eiichiro Oda #SBS101 pic.twitter.com/rOJXAnsYKg — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 2, 2021

As you can see above, Oda did two drawings of Franky in a good timeline and another two in a less-than-ideal timeline. In the first, Franky looks much the same save for some tailored facial hair and wrinkles. By the time he hits his 70s, Franky looks like the coolest geezer complete with a Hawaiian shirt, bushy beard, and crow’s feet.

Of course, the other timeline is not so great. In his 50s, Franky has gone full robot, and the shipbuilder has decided to eliminate all ships in this dystopian world. When he gets older, Franky has turned himself into a ship strangely enough, and he calls himself Battleship Grampky. So, if you wanted to know what would happen if Franky lost his mind, you know now.

As always, the blessed timeline gives One Piece fans the most accurate look into Franky’s future, and the builder certainly aged well with Oda’s help. This goes for all of the Straw Hats, and you can bet some of Luffy’s allies will have the same luck. But when it comes to Blackbeard or most of the Admirals, well – don’t hold your breath.

What do you think about Franky’s new look here? Where do you want to see One Piece take the pirate in its next arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.