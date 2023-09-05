One Piece Cosplay Rides The Lightning With Luffy's Gear Fifth

One Piece's War For Wano has granted Monkey D. Luffy an ultimate form that the Five Elders have described as the "most ridiculous power in the world". Transforming the Straw Hat Pirate Captain into a living cartoon, the form came at a rather beneficial time as the battle rages on against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. Demonstrating one of Gear Fifth's most amazing powers to date, one cosplayer has managed to "ride the lightning" by bringing Luffy's power to life.

While Monkey D. Luffy has already shown that he can perform some wild attacks thanks to Gear Fifth, such as transforming the environment around him to rubber, this latest episode might take the cake. Leaping into the sky, Luffy is able to snatch the lightning from the sky and hurl it directly at Kaido. Unfortunately, the lightning bolts weren't enough to down the Beast Pirate captain, though Monkey was apparently saving his strongest attack for last. Creating a fist that might be bigger than Onigashima itself, the attack is roaring its way to Kaido and might just be enough to finally bring the War for Wano to an end. Regardless of how the battle ends, it is sure to go out with a bang.

Gear Fifth: Ride The Lightning

While Luffy has had his fair share of Gear transformations in the past, Gear Fifth is unlike anything that One Piece fans have seen in the series to date. Changing both his hair and clothes white, while adding a nice cloud effect to his aesthetic, Monkey transforming into a living cartoon has plenty of strengths but has some weaknesses as well. Ultimately, the form drains Luffy's stamina and surely, with his giant fist roaring toward Kaido, he might be aiming to finish this before his power-up drains once again.

Following the War For Wano, Luffy relied on the power of Gear Fifth sparingly as the series aims to come to a close with its final saga. As the Straw Hat Pirates come into contact with Dr. Vegapunk and learn far more about the secrets of the Grand Line, Monkey will most likely have to rely on his ultimate form quite a bit more in his quest to become the king of the pirates.

Has Gear Fifth become your favorite form of Monkey D. Luffy's to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.